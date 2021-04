Scott Bradlee of Postmodern Jukebox (previously) sat down at his piano and performed a jaunty cover of the Luciano Michelini composition “Frolic”. This song was written to be the distinctive theme song for the cringy Larry David series Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Here’s one of the most iconic TV themes of recent times: enjoy my version of Luciano Michelini’s “Frolic,” from HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” starring Larry David.