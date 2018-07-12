Talented Pianist Plays Beautiful Classical Music for Blind Elephants at a Sanctuary in Thailand

Paul Barton, an artist and musician living in Thailand who once played a green piano with an elephant named Peter, performed beautiful Bach piano piece for a blind elephant named Lam Duan at Elephant World. The live music appeared to comfort the sightless pachyderm, who swayed happily with the tempo of the music.

Lam Duan is the name of an old blind elephant, her name means “Tree with Yellow Flowers”. Lam Duan has been blind most of her life.

Lam Duan isn’t the only elephant for whom Barton plays. Another blind elephant named Romsai also gets his turn at a private concert or two.