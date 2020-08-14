A Wonderful Interactive Map Featuring Photos of Every Building in New York City Taken Between 1939-1941

Proud New Yorker Julian Boilen has put together a wonderful interactive map that displays photographs of every building within the five boroughs of New York City that were taken between the years 1939 and 1941 by the Works Progress Administration and the New York City Tax Department.

The physical photo collection is housed at the New York City Municipal Archives.

In 2018, the NYC Municipal Archives completed the digitization and tagging of these photos. This website places them on a map.



Financial District, Manhattan



Williamsburg, Brooklyn



The Bronx



Coney Island, Brooklyn



Garment District, Manhattan



Greenpoint, Brooklyn



Lower East Side, Manhattan



Newtown Creek, Queens



Staten Island, New York



Upper West Side, Manhattan

via Paul Stamatiou