Wildlife Photographer Receives an Affectionate Welcome by a Family of Gregarious African Meerkats

South African wildlife photographer Nick Kleer received an affectionate meerkat welcome while at Jack’s Camp in Makgadikgadi Pans National Park in northern Botswana. Kleer simply laid down on the ground and the gregarious suricates surrounded him. They even used Kleer’s head and body as strategic lookout points. Kleer stated that he was having the time of his life.

A little slice of heaven with these amazing creatures. …An absolutely incredible couple of days spent amongst this family of meerkats in the Makadikadi wilderness…As you can tell I got quite close to these incredible little creatures. An experience that I will not forget and an absolute privilege to get to know this (sic) little ones a bit better.