Underwater Photographer Swims With Graceful Giant Manta Rays and the Fish Who Hopped Aboard

Colorado wildlife and underwater photographer William Drumm captured exquisite footage of enormous “mythical” manta rays in the waters of Isla Socorro. As he swam alongside the magnificent creatures, Drumm also captured sight of various fish as they got on and off the mantas, hitching a sweet ride across the water.

The Mythical Mantas of the Socorro Islands. …I use underwater lasers to measure the huge manta rays of the Socorros. …The last two years I have travelled to the Socorro Island, hoping to swim with and film the world’s largest manta rays.

Drumm collaborated with Solmar V Liveaboard to create a short film about the underwater life under this Mexican island entitled “Beneath Socorro“, which he released at the beginning of 2018.

The Socorro Islands are the Land Before Time. A place where the wild is still wild, and creatures the size of busses are quite common.

