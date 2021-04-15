How to Make Abstract Art Using a Light and Photocopier

Artist Thickey Forrest offered a simple tutorial on making abstract art using a simple light and a photocopier. Forrest just held the light above the glass of the copier and waved it around a bit. The resulting image was pretty amazing.

So I have my photocopier hooked up to my computer here and the only thing I’m going to need is a light. So I turn my light on and put it in the middle here. We all know how a photocopier works, it just scans what’s above and copies it to the computer. so I’m going to do this and hit scan and show you guys how I make art.

Forrest also includes other items in his unique art-making process.

