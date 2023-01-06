Man Ages 15 Years in a Four Minute Timelapse With Photos Taken Every Day From 2007-2022

A determined Jordan Wilson took photos of himself every day from 2007 through 2022, from the ages 13 to 28, and put them into a seamless timelapse that shows him aging 15 years over four minutes. The soundtrack was provided by Peter McIsaac.

December 25th 2007 – 25th December 2022 (Age 13 years, 5 months – 28 years, 5 months)

We’ve previously written about others who have done this, particularly Noah Kalina, who inspired the Everyday app.

Kalina was also the inspiration for an episode of The Simpsons during which Homer took a picture of himself every day of his life.