Man Sings Amusing ‘Phone Keys Wallet’ Song to the Tune of ‘Another One Bites the Dust’

Tennessee realtor Fhonda Hatmaker shared an amusing video of her husband singing “Phone, Keys, Wallet” to the tune of the Queen song “Another One Bites the Dust” when leaving the house.

As he gets to his car, he unfortunately realizes that he can’t actually leave, so he sings to the same tune about having to go back into the house, but he can’t get in because he forgot his keys.

Phone, keys, wallet, then you’re ready to bounce