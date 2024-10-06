How Peter Sellers Fully Embodied Inspector Clouseau in the ‘Pink Panther’ Film Franchise

Joe Ramoni of Hats Off Entertainment took a look back at the history of The Pink Panther franchise, noting how Peter Sellers so embodied his role as Inspector Jacques Clouseau that he turned it from a small role in the first movie to the main focus of the subsequent films. Ramoni also spoke about how no one but Sellers could play the role.

There are a whopping 11 pink panther films in total, six of which star the great Peter Sellers as the iconic Inspector Clouseau, with one of those even being made after his death using deleted scenes from an earlier film. But that wasn’t even the most shameless attempt to continue the series without Sellers. The remaining entries in the series are made up of films that either recast Clouseau or tried to center the franchise around a new lead such as an American detective or Clouseau’s son.

Sellers’ Best Scenes as Inspector Clouseau

