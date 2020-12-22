Peter Jackson Gives a Sneak Peek Into The Beatles’ Delayed Behind the Scenes Documentary ‘Get Back’

Director Peter Jackson (Lord of the Rings) offered a personal introduction for a sneak peek into the highly-anticipated film Get Back, a documentary about The Beatles. The film, which is a compilation of 150 hours of previously unseen footage shot by Michael Lindsay-Hogg, goes behind the scenes of the iconic 1969 recording of some of their most renowned songs and the planning of the band’s final live performance atop the roof of the Apple Corps building on Savile Row.

Acclaimed filmmaker Peter Jackson has released an exclusive sneak peek of his upcoming documentary “The Beatles: Get Back” for fans everywhere to enjoy. …Jackson said, “We wanted to give the fans of The Beatles all over the world a holiday treat, so we put together this five-minute sneak peek at our upcoming theatrical film ‘The Beatles: Get Back.’ We hope it will bring a smile to everyone’s faces and some much-needed joy at this difficult time.”

The film captures the camaraderie of old friends who really know and care about one another while making history.

‘The Beatles: Get Back’ is the story of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr as they plan their first live show in over two years and charts the writing and rehearsing of 14 new songs, originally intended for release on an accompanying live album.