Joy Division Bassist Peter Hook Performs ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’ in the Band’s Hometown of Manchester

Former Joy Division and New Order co-founder and bassist Peter Hook and his band The Light performed the iconic track “Love Will Tear Us Apart” while performing at the O2 Apollo in Manchester, England.

Peter Hook & The Light perform the classic Joy Division track ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’ live at the O2 Apollo in Manchester in July 2022 as part of their ‘Unknown Pleasures’ and ‘Closer’ live tour.

Manchester is the hometown of both Joy Division and New Order, along with The Smiths, The Stone Roses, The Buzzcocks, Oasis, and many other great bands.