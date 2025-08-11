Peter Frampton, Trey Anastasio, and Grace Bowers Play a Powerful Cover of ‘While My Guitar Gently Weeps’

Peter Frampton, Trey Anastasio, and Grace Bowers performed a really powerful cover of the classic George Harrison song “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” live during the Love Rocks 2025 concert at the Beacon Theater in New York City.

While My Guitar Gently Weeps – Trey Anastasio, Peter Frampton, Grace Bowers – Love Rocks 2025

Each of the trio took their turn at an impressive solo while the others played rhythm. The cooperation between the musicians was phenomenal as each was impressed with the other.

