Peter Dinklage Plays Hervé Villechaize During His Final Days in the HBO Film ‘My Dinner with Hervé’

In 1993, Hervé Villechaize, the diminutive star of Fantasy Island granted his last interview just days before his tragic suicide in 1993. The interviewer, filmmaker Sascha Gervasi, was so inspired by that conversation that he used his own notes to co-write the screenplay for and direct the upcoming HBO film My Dinner with Hervé. The film stars Peter Dinklage as Villechaize and Jamie Dornan plays Danny Tate, a writer whose life is forever changed by the meeting.

Inspired by a real story, My Dinner With Hervé explores the unlikely friendship between struggling journalist Danny Tate (Jamie Dornan) and Hervé Villechaize (Peter Dinklage), the world’s most famous knife-wielding French dwarf actor, as it unfolds over one wild night in L.A. — an encounter that will have life-changing consequences for both.