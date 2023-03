Unexpectedly Adorable Pet Crab Eats an Onion Ring

An unexpectedly adorable pet crab with a fondness for all sorts of human food tried to eat a giant onion ring that was handed to her. The willing crab appeared to think it over and then used her giant claws to grab tiny pieces of the breading, which she seemed to enjoy.

She also enjoyed some pieces of anchovy and an acorn, which she crushed easily.

via Boing Boing