Laughing Squid

A daily dose of art, culture and technology.

A Personal Dual Chambered Whiskey & Water Decanter

by on

The Personal Whiskey & Water Decanter available at Uncommon Goods (previously) is a handy dual-chambered glass globe that pours the correct flavor-enhancing ratio of water to whiskey in a unique and convenient way. The decanter’s portable elegance also allows for a bit of modern style in there as well.

This decanter for one lets you easily add a splash of H20 to spirits. It also looks neat, even if your drink isn’t. The globe has an inner and an outer chamber, so one can be filled with whiskey and the other with water.

Whiskey Water Decanter Set

Whiskey Water Decanter

via The Awesomer






Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2021 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved