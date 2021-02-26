A Personal Dual Chambered Whiskey & Water Decanter

The Personal Whiskey & Water Decanter available at Uncommon Goods (previously) is a handy dual-chambered glass globe that pours the correct flavor-enhancing ratio of water to whiskey in a unique and convenient way. The decanter’s portable elegance also allows for a bit of modern style in there as well.

This decanter for one lets you easily add a splash of H20 to spirits. It also looks neat, even if your drink isn’t. The globe has an inner and an outer chamber, so one can be filled with whiskey and the other with water.

via The Awesomer