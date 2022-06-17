Drummer Pays Percussive Tribute to Taylor Hawkins

Brandon Toews of Drumeo paid percussive tribute to the late, great Taylor Hawkins, specifically noting Hawkins’ incredible drumming talent unique drum kit, and contagious enthusiasm.

He may no longer be with us, but Hawkins’ enthusiasm and love for music will live on forever. Watch this tribute video and find out exactly why Taylor Hawkins was our hero.

Toews analyzed the iconic drum lines of Hawkins’ career, the various bands with whom Hawkins played, and even recreated some of them live in the studio.

His power and energy were unmistakable. You can’t get bored watching him play. He developed his signature style from influences like Roger Taylor, Neil Peart, Phil Collins, Alex Van Halen and Stewart Copeland. These influences came through in his fills and beats and even made their way onto his kit in the form of rototoms and concert toms.