People Share Their Biggest Regrets in Life in a Serene Minimalist Animation

Film student Amanda Duckworth spoke with several people around her about their biggest regrets in life and set that soundtrack to a serene yet touching minimalist animation.

I created this animated film for AFVS 153br, an animation class I took this semester at Harvard. Thank you so much to everyone who shared their story—you made this possible!

