Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Pennywise the Child Eating Clown Comes Out to Play in the Terrifying Trailer for Stephen King’s ‘It’

by at on

Warner Bros. has released a the first trailer for It, a new adaptation of Stephen King‘s classic horror novel of the same name that is being directed by Andy Muschietti. The horrifying trailer features Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård) the child eating clown coming out to terrorize, snatch up, and murder children in the town of Derry, Maine. It is scheduled to be released in theaters on September 8th, 2017.

When children begin to disappear in the town of Derry, Maine, a group of young kids are faced with their biggest fears when they square off against an evil clown named Pennywise, whose history of murder and violence dates back for centuries.

IT Clown Sewer

A post shared by IT Movie (@itmovieofficial) on

A post shared by IT Movie (@itmovieofficial) on

Advertisements
Laughing Squid



  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.