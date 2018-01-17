A Waddle of Baby Rockhopper Penguins Hilariously Lose Their Footing as They Learn How to Climb

In an adorable segment from the BBC Earth special Wild Patagonia, Santiago Cabrera narrates a hilarious scene in which a waddle of baby rockhopper penguins are doing their very best to climb up a cliff that stands between them and their families. While rockhoppers are quite adept at climbing, these chicks are evidently still learning how to use these skills as they hop up a few paces and then slide down a few paces more.
Rockhoppers are aptly named for their climbing abilities, but the lesser experienced must master this skill first.