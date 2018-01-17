A Waddle of Baby Rockhopper Penguins Hilariously Lose Their Footing as They Learn How to Climb

Rockhoppers are aptly named for their climbing abilities, but the lesser experienced must master this skill first.

In an adorable segment from the BBC Earth special Wild Patagonia , Santiago Cabrera narrates a hilarious scene in which a waddle of baby rockhopper penguins are doing their very best to climb up a cliff that stands between them and their families. While rockhoppers are quite adept at climbing, these chicks are evidently still learning how to use these skills as they hop up a few paces and then slide down a few paces more.

