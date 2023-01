A brave waddle of Humboldt penguins living in the South American Atacama Desert adorably crowd surfed a giant colony of grumpy sea lions who have blocked off their access to the sea in an amusing clip from the David Attenborough-narrated BBC series Seven Worlds, One Planet.

To get to the sea, these Humboldt penguins have to squeeze through a rowdy crowd of Sea Lions… which proves to be tricky.