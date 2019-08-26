A Clever Penguin Egg Holder to Help With Boiling Eggs

Lead designer Lilach Greenblatt and his team at the Peleg Design has created Egguins, a very clever set of plastic penguin egg holders. This little colony of six flightless birds are very handy for cooking (hot), storing (cold) and serving a half-dozen eggs that fill their little bellies at the same time.

This small colony of penguins will hold up to 6 eggs together in the Arctic winter of your fridge or in the hot springs of your pot. The handle will always stay cool for pulling out safely from the boiling water and comfortable carrying to the table or fridge.