Fluffy Baby Emperor Penguin Chicks Create Defensive Circle in a Brave Stand Against a Predatory Bird

Emperor Penguin Chicks Defense Circle

In another adorable preview from the the BBC show Spy in the Snow, a fluffy group of Emperor penguin chicks instinctively formed a defensive circle when a predatory petrel bird threatened one of their own. The defiant babies were doing a good job holding off the petrel, but a fiercely protective Adélie penguin jumped into the fray and redoubled security. Pretty soon, reinforcements arrived in the form of more Adélie penguins and a comforting Emperor spy-cam.

When a petrel attacks them, emperor penguin chicks stand together against it.




