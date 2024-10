Pen Tapper Attempts the TikTok 12345678 Challenge

Lennie Simo (Lenstrumental) pen tapped his way through the TikTok 12345678 Song Challenge in rapid fire on his kitchen table using not only pens, but his fingers, arms, elbows and even his mouth.

12345678 challenge with pen tapping

Simo is a champion pen tapper, having appeared around the world to showcase his talent.

He’s also done quite a few collaborations.

