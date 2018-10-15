Pee-Wee Herman Turns Scary In a Hilariously Spooky Mashup of ‘Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure’ With ‘Halloween’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

In the Funny or Die mashup “Pee-Wee’s Big Halloween“, the goofy and hapless behavior of Pee-Wee Herman becomes very scary when put into the context of the truly terrifying world of Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and her exacting need for revenge on the man who terrorized her on Halloween.

It’s been 40 years since Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) survived a vicious attack from the crazy and zany Pee-wee Herman on Halloween night. But when Pee-wee escapes, will her family be safe from what is certainly to be his biggest Halloween adventure ever?