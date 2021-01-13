Clever Human Wears a Peanut Butter Headband to Distract His Bulldog In Order to Clip His Nails

A rather creative human quite cleverly utilized his bulldog’s love for peanut butter in order to provide a yummy distraction while the canine’s nails were being trimmed by putting some of it on a plastic wrap headband. As the dog licked, the human trimmed. While the tasty treaty was distracting, there were a couple of times when it became too distracting as the dog had difficulty discerning between the peanut butter and the plastic wrap.

