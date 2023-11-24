Dapper British Man Pays Compliments to Random People on the Street in New York City

British comedian Troy Hawke of The Greeters Guild wandered around Times Square in New York City paying compliments to random people on the street while dapperly clad in a silk smoking jacket and cravat. From the looks of it, most of the New Yorkers he greeted quite appreciated his feedback.

I recently made a video giving drive-by compliments to people in London in the comments section of the video a lot of people said I’d like to see you try that in New York. Well here we are.

He also wandered around Washington Square Park, striking up conversations while paying lovely compliments to those enjoying a sunny day.

Here’s Hawke paying tribute to random people around London.

via Attaboy