Paul McCartney Gives Rick Rubin a Short Piano Lesson

In a clip from the sublime Hulu series McCartney 3, 2, 1, the great Paul McCartney explains to legendary record producer Rick Rubin how he learned to play piano while giving Rubin a short but fascinating lesson. McCartney also talked about how he can’t read music, who influences his playing, and how he used this instrument when writing songs for The Beatles.

The Beatles’ singer/songwriter shares his approach to learning and writing songs on the piano. John Lennon used this approach when writing “Imagine” as has John Legend when writing some of his songs.

McCartney also talked about songwriting during this captivating interview.