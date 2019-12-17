A Heavy Metal Remix of Paul McCartney Performing His Holiday Classic ‘Wonderful Christmastime’

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

In the spirit of the 2019 holiday season, Los Angeles musician and producer Andy Rehfeldt (previously) quite brilliantly spiced up a live Paul McCartney performance of the rather treacly Christmas song “Wonderful Christmastime” by seamlessly remixing it with a heavy metal soundtrack. The kids onstage certainly didn’t seem to mind.

Dear Sir Paul, I hope you don’t mind me tweaking your song so that us metalhead peasants might enjoy it also.

Here’s the original performance of the song, live at the O2 Arena, London in 2018.