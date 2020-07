Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Disney fan hilalipop created a wonderful mashup that paired the Paul McCartney and Wings song “Another Day” with a compilation of princesses from iconic animated films.

My favorite song: another day by Paul McCartney & wings with My favorite movies: Snow White, Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, The Little Mermaid, Beauty, and the Beast & Aladdin.

via Miss Cellania