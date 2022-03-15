Paul, George, and Ringo Play a Wonderful Ukulele Cover of ‘Ain’t She Sweet’ in 1994

Wonderful footage from 1994 shows the remaining members of The Beatles, namely Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr, performing a ukulele cover of the classic 1927 vaudeville song “Ain’t She Sweet” on a bench at Friar Park in Henley-on-Thames, England, Harrison’s fabled home.

The three surviving Beatles—Paul, George, and Ringo—got together in 1994 at George Harrison's palatial Friar Park estate to reminisce and play a little. In an especially moving and revelatory sequence, George and Paul jam on a handful of tunes playing ukuleles while Ringo lays down a groove with brushes and handclaps.

Here’s more footage of that fateful day where the three old friends got together to perform once again.

Even though the mood is relaxed and the music spontaneous, what becomes obvious is that George was a formidable uke player, and Paul is no slouch himself.

Here’s separate footage of George playing ukulele at home by himself.