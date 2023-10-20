Sir Patrick Stewart Recites Star Trek’s ‘Space…The Final Frontier’ in a French Accent

While appearing on The Graham Norton Show, the great Sir Patrick Stewart explained that the character of Jean-Luc Picard was originally intended to be French, as indicated by his name. Stewart also recalled that he originally auditioned with a French accent and proceeded to demonstrate that accent live with the first few lines of the iconic opening soliloquy “Space…The Final Frontier”.

I did a recording, a taping which must be somewhere in the vaults of Paramount Pictures, where we experimented with a French accent. Would you like to hear a sample?