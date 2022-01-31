40 Artists ‘Pass The Ball’ Around the World in a Wonderful Collaborative Stop Motion Animated Film

“Pass the Ball” by Nathan Boey is a wonderful, collaborative stop motion animated film in which 40 different artists from around the world provide their own interpretation of a red ball for three seconds. The result is a beautiful representation of each artist’s individual style within the whole of the theme.

3 second animation of a ball. Pass it to someone in another country They pick up where you left off. 40 animators 40 months in the making…

Boey stated that he was inspired by music when he got the idea for the video.

I always liked how rappers were able to collaborate with other rappers by featuring them on their songs. That doesn’t exist the same way in the film world. Years ago I came up with an idea that would allow animators to work with other animators they admired from around the globe on the same project…

