Parrotlet Rides Tiny Skateboard Down Tiny Ramp

An adorable blue parrotlet named Charlie (previously) spent a bit of time with his human Karen to learn how to ride a tiny skateboard down a tiny ramp over and over again. Charlie did quite well from the top, although he did get a bit stubborn at times.

Sunday was the day that Charlie finally understood what I am trying to teach him with his skateboard. I want him to consistently step on the board and lean to tilt the teeter totter down the ramp making himself go…

Here’s some really cute footage of Charlie first learning how to go down the ramp.