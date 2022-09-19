Parrot Sings Along to His Human’s Ukulele Cover of the Self-Disparaging Radiohead Song ‘Creep’

A very vocal parrot named Gallagher sang sweetly, albeit a bit sporadically, along with his human Chloe Alexander as she performed an acoustic ukulele cover of the self-disparaging Radiohead anthem “Creep”.

Not like you asked for another quirky bohemian girl singing a cover of Creep on her ukulele, but you got it anyways ladies and gents! And this time my parrot is singing with me, so we’re actually making things interesting.

The pair also performed an acoustic guitar cover of the Neil Young song “Needle and the Damage Done”.