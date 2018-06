A wonderfully vocal Quaker parrot named Milo performed a customized cover of the chorus to the song “Bacon Pancakes” from the animated series Adventure Time. Milo’s devoted human helpfully supplied the other lyrics for the song. Singing is just one of Milo’s hobbies.

I am a Quaker parrot from Halifax, Nova Scotia. I like to sing, eat, and destroy computer keyboards and important documents. I am a good bird.

Here’s the original version of the song.

via reddit