One-Legged Parrot Pretends to Be the Mouse for His Human’s Computer

A tiny one-legged yellow parrotlet named Eileen adorably pretends to be a mouse for his human Hayley‘s computer while she plays computer games. He just lies on his back and waits for her hand to move him.

Where if I’m playing my computer games for too long and not giving him attention… he will plop down onto his back and just chill like that! Until I play “Eileen mouse” where i pretend he is a computer mouse!

This Bird Loves Lying on His Back

As you can see Eileen loves being on his back! It’s not for ages but sometimes when he is out and sleepy he will crawl into my hands like this and fall asleep! He is able to and does flip over onto his leg & stump and walk or fly away when he is done! He is unbelievably trusting and loving!