Cheeky Parrot Amusingly Mimics Her Human’s Sniffles

A rather cheeky African Grey parrot named Cosmo amusingly and loudly mimicked the sound of her human’s sniffles due to a cold. Perhaps she was feeling a bit left out?

She has to join in the flock and act like she is sick too.

Cosmo didn’t only imitate the sniffles but also added in the coughing.

Here’s a bad cough to add to her stuffy nose.