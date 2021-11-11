Animated Parody of ‘Star Wars’ Droid Shopping Scene on Tatooine Featuring Justin Roiland as Uncle Owen

Animator Joel Haver partnered with Justin Roiland (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites) to create “Sand Planet”, an animated parody of a scene from Star Wars IV – A New Hope in which Luke Skywalker and his Uncle Owen go shopping on Tatooine for droids.
In this version, however, the role of gentle Uncle Owen was made quite a bit more forthright and a lot lazier with Roiland in the part. Roiland also unmistakably voices the role of their adopted droid on this “sandy planet of sand”.
You’ll never find a more sandy planet of sand.
Here’s the original scene from which it appears they loosely borrowed.