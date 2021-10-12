An Amusing Parody of Haunted House Movie Tropes

British comedian Alasdair Beckett-King (previously) quite amusingly parodied the overriding tropes of scary movies that involve a house (or hotel) that is haunted by spirits from beyond by a stereotypically happy couple who look forward to building a new life in a new house. That is until the repeated disturbances within that drive them to either go insane, hire a paranormalist with a questionable reputation, or just stay trapped inside.

It’s not actually EVERY haunted house movie. It’s a sketch, parodying the tropes of the haunted house genre.