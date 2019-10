Swiss skier Andri Ragettli, who previously showed off his excellent parkour skills in 2017, has returned to further showcase his agile balance-focus talent with an incredible series of moves. These Rube Goldberg style moves include riding atop the handlebars of a bicycle and walking a tightrope while juggling three balls.

Floor is Lava – Parcour 4.0… took me 232 tries.

via Geekologie