Olympic Skier Andri Ragettli Shows Off His Amazing Parkour Skills While Training on an Obstacle Course

19-year-old Swiss skier Andri Ragettli posted a video of where he shows off his parkour skills on an obstacle course while training for the 2018 Winter Olympics. Here is his training video from last year.
via Deadspin
A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.
by Justin Page at on
19-year-old Swiss skier Andri Ragettli posted a video of where he shows off his parkour skills on an obstacle course while training for the 2018 Winter Olympics. Here is his training video from last year.
via Deadspin
Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter
Subscribe to Laughing Squid and receive a daily email featuring Laughing Squid blog posts.
In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.
Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!
Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.
© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.