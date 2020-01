While in out and about one day, vlogger Matej Priteržnik captured a truly uplifting video of a man on a bench belting out the words to the hit Bon Jovi song “Livin’ on a Prayer”. Other park-goers around him began to join in as his voice reached them. The song became immediately viral and finished with a crescendo of voices from every corner of the grassy square.

When one person affects the whole crowd! Love it.

via Open Culture