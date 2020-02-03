Incredible Paper Animals With Tactile Fur and Feathers

Award-winning artist and illustrator Melinda Fabian creates absolutely incredible, highly realistic, 3D paper animal sculptures that feature pettable fur and ruffling feathers. Fabian, who once mainly worked with watercolor, delved into paper sculpture while she was dealing with a serious health issue.

In 2012, I was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer and didn’t have the energy to continue with my illustrating…During my recovery, I explored new options for my art and combined my love of paper with my love of illustration and began to experiment with paper sculpture. The results are my 3D paper sculptures that are painted to give them the illusion of being real.