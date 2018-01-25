A Brilliant Map of the Supercontinent Pangaea With Modern Day Country Borders

(Translated) Gathering the world in one piece of land represents a return to the unity of the planet, to the unity of the human race, in spite of the divisions that are so convenient for our rulers! …The world is one.Humanity is one Long live the political Pangea!

In 2012, digital artist Massimo Pietrobon created “ PANGEA POLITICA “, which takes a look at the world as it once was before all the tectonic plates shifted, as the supercontinent Pangaea , but with the country borders of modern age. With this map, Pietrobon also posited whether or not the countries of the world would come together if they all had to share a single piece of land once again.

