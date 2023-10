Panda Mom Lovingly Cuddles Cub Before and After Checkup

A panda mom at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Sichuan, China, lovingly cuddled her baby before and after the cub went for a checkup. According to the caretakers, it was very difficult to separate the two.

It’s hard to borrow baby from this panda mom

In fact, they had to trick her to let go of the cub.

Here’s a compilation of mom cuddling baby.

via Good News Global