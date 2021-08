PairPlay, An Immersive Two-Player Adventure Game That Uses a Split Pair of AirPods on the Same Device

Jonathan Wegner has created PairPlay, a two-player role-playing adventure game where two people split up a pair of AirPods while using the same device. It’s a fun and very clever way to bring people together in the age of isolating screens.

PairPlay transforms your AirPods into a two-player adventure! You and your partner split the AirPods (one takes the left, one takes the right) and you hear OPPOSITE sides of the same story.

Excited to launch PairPlay today:



PairPlay transforms your AirPods into a two-player interactive adventure! It’s all about getting OFF your phone, and connecting together in fun new ways.



So grab AirPods and a partner and give the demo a try:https://t.co/oP43u2Xt4z — Jonathan Wegener (@jwegener) August 12, 2021

Here’s the game in action.