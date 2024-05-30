A Paint Roller With a MIDI Controller That Plays Sampled Sounds As It Goes Up and Down a Wall

Tasmanian composer Dylan Sheridan attached a MIDI controller to the handle of a paint roller so that it would play sampled sounds as the roller moved up and down the wall.

midi paint roller v0.2 dry run

While Sheridan keeps adding to the setup, he said that he wants to improve it further by making it wireless.

Added button to switch scales and another button to adjust notes per rotation. Next is to make it wireless.

The First Version of the Midi Paint Roller