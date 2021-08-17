Cleverly Packaged Buns That Look Like Rock Hard Abs

Taiwanese cosplayer Manna Chu captured a rather amusing photo of “Fit” packaged buns that looked like rock-hard abs. The package featured an illustration of a pair of jeans below the viewing window with an illustrated hand pulling up a shirt above as if to reveal the results of months of dedicated workouts. The buns created the illusion of the abs. Chu made it very clear that the buns and their clever packaging design come from WuPaoChun Bakery in Kaohsiung City, Taiwan.

(translated) Just let you know I didn’t make the bread, I just took pictures. It’s made by WuPaoChun Bakery. It’s a Taiwan?? Bakery.

