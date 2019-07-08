Sewer Cover Cleverly Transformed Into Pac-Man

French street artist Oakoak (previously) very cleverly transformed a simple sewer cover in the town of Liévin, France into a level from Pac-Man. Other urban transformations by this artist incorporate his imaginative view of the roads, sidewalks, and signs in and around whatever town he is in.

His approach consists of diverting urban elements, playing with mundane flaws, like a crack on a wall. He adds his own vision, his own references that often stem from the geek culture. His art is a means to poeticize the urban environment.