Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Sewer Cover Cleverly Transformed Into Pac-Man

by at on

French street artist Oakoak (previously) very cleverly transformed a simple sewer cover in the town of Liévin, France into a level from Pac-Man. Other urban transformations by this artist incorporate his imaginative view of the roads, sidewalks, and signs in and around whatever town he is in.

His approach consists of diverting urban elements, playing with mundane flaws, like a crack on a wall. He adds his own vision, his own references that often stem from the geek culture. His art is a means to poeticize the urban environment.





Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP | Advertise | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved