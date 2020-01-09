Sharon’s Rescue of Ozzy From Alcoholic Excess in 1979 Recreated for ‘Under the Graveyard’ Music Video

In the music video for the Ozzy Osbourne song “Under the Graveyard”, actors Jessica Bardem and Jack Kilmer respectively play the roles of then Sharon Levy (Osbourne) and Ozzy as they were in 1979 (they married in 1982). As present-day Ozzy sings about life and death, past Ozzy is off on a bender in a hotel room in West Hollywood and a determined Sharon heads over to the hotel to rescue Ozzy from himself.

The rest is history.